Comedian John Witherspoon is best known as Ice Cube and Regina King’s funny, cautious, loving, and always slightly inappropriate dad in the cult classic, Friday.
But before Witherspoon was Craig (Cube)'s dad, Witherspoon, who died Tuesday at the age of 77 in his Sherman Oaks, Calif. home, cemented his role as the world’s most embarrassing father in yet another cherished black American flick, Boomerang. And that was thanks this bit of fashion advice: “You got to coordinate.” (Note the dragging out of every syllable in coordinate so it sounds like “co-OR-DIN-ate.”)
The scene is imprinted on our collective funny bone. Marcus (Eddie Murphy) is at a family dinner with friends Gerard (David Allen Grier) Tyler (Martin Lawrence) and Angela (Halle Berry.) The key moment happens when Witherspoon, who plays Gerard’s dad, Mr. Jackson, corners Marcus. Mr. Jackson is wearing a brown leisure suit and mushroom-printshirt he painstakingly has matched with a similarly printed mushroom belt. No, he doesn’t have a mushroom ring as Marcus suggests he might, but the lining in his leisure suit has the same mushroom print. “The secret is you got to coordinate," Witherspoon says with wide eyes and hands that went “poof," speaking to the magic of an old school black man looking good. “Most people don’t coordinate. You got to coordinate.”
In a movie full of classic one-liners Witherspoon’s soliloquy on the importance of all things matchy-matchy from a man who came of age in the 70s perspective, is among the film’s most memorable. It did so much to push Witherspoon, who at that time was already a veteran comic and former fashion model, into the new millennium. So much so that Witherspoon named his 2009 comedy tour “You Gots To Coordinate.”
But why does that scene remain so funny? Why do we still think of ourselves as clever when we refer to our own or our friend’s matched to a T ensemble as “coordinated?" Because dressed in his garish ’70s polyester duds, Witherspoon reminds us of our own dads and uncles back in the 90s whose endearing personalities were dressed in the same kind of passe tackiness, that embarrassed us, too. If Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable was the spit-shined, expensive sweater-wearing, aspirational dad we dreamed of back in the day, then Witherspoon was his cantankerous, over-the-top polyester-wearing antithesis who was in our lives.
Take my dad for instance. No he didn’t make bathroom jokes in public or refer to love making as “BANG! BANG! BANG!” but his wardrobe, a mixture of then 20-year-old leisure suits, short-sleeved shirts and butterfly collars was very similar. Like Witherspoon lamented in his stand-up, my dad missed the smooth "coordinated’ ensembles of The Temptations that dominated the fashion scene during his hey day. He wasn’t a fan of the budding menswear look of down-to-the-knees baggy jeans of Hip-hop. And he definitely let me know every time one of my boyfriends came in a jeep playing loud music to pick me up.
These men — my uncles, my friend’s friends — drank their brown liquor with one cube of ice from short glasses. They drove clean Cadillacs and Volvos. They thought going to McDonalds was a waste of money. And bought most household items in bulk because it was about saving a dime while feeding your families. They loved our moms and they loved us.
Witherspoon would reprise his role in two sequels to Friday. He also played a similarly gaudy dad to brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans on their WB show, The Wayans Bros. Witherspoon voiced Grandad on The Boondocks. In all these roles, Witherspoon was as mortifying as he was loving.
The irony is that while Cosby’s behavior now lives in infamy for inappropriateness, Witherspoon is remembered today for actually being a loving family man. No buts about it. Friends on social media recall meeting him in person with his wife to whom he was so attentive to. And Wednesday morning, Witherspoon’s son J.D. Witherspoon posted this remembrance on Facebook.
On its face, Witherspoon’s iconic “you got to coordinate” line was slap-yo-mama-funny fashion advice. But like all things style related, it’s magic is its nuance and familiarity. Witherspoon’s style was an authentic reminder of a time and a place when to be coordinated was to be the man. A family man. A dad. Like mine.