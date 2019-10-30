But why does that scene remain so funny? Why do we still think of ourselves as clever when we refer to our own or our friend’s matched to a T ensemble as “coordinated?" Because dressed in his garish ’70s polyester duds, Witherspoon reminds us of our own dads and uncles back in the 90s whose endearing personalities were dressed in the same kind of passe tackiness, that embarrassed us, too. If Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable was the spit-shined, expensive sweater-wearing, aspirational dad we dreamed of back in the day, then Witherspoon was his cantankerous, over-the-top polyester-wearing antithesis who was in our lives.