Kamala Harris’ DNC pantsuits backed up her promise that she will be a president for all Americans

Whether a stretch wool Altuzarra, a pastel Michael Kors, or this week’s custom Democratic National Convention Chloé ensembles, Vice President Kamala Harris’ wardrobe silhouette — a slightly shrunken, cinched at the waist blazer paired with sleek, skinny trousers — is consistently nondescript and dependable.

The fire, however, is in the details.

Thursday night, Harris’ navy flare-legged pantsuit and matching pussy bow blouse was the stylishly monochromatic and well-thought look of a United States president intent on unifying a divided America, ready to lead with no-nonsense force, empathy, and compassion.

And this is why.

Harris could have chosen an ensemble that spoke directly to her already ecstatic fan base: a white-on-white pantsuit in honor of Suffragettes or an outfit featuring splashes of pink and green in a nod to her Alpha, Kappa, Alpha sisters, members of the country’s oldest Black sorority.

That would rev up Harris’ built-in fan base — the same way former President Donald Trump’s red “Make America Great” baseball caps gives his supporters the “I gotchu” *wink, wink* — but that was not the assignment. If Harris is to beat Trump on Nov. 6, she must make America believe she is trusted, in her own words, “to put country above party and self.”

She needed to prove to millions watching this historic speech from the first woman of color to be nominated by a major party to run for president, that she would indeed, “hold sacred America’s fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections to the peaceful transfer of power.”

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Harris said to a cheering crowd, “a president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense and always fights for the American people from the courthouse to the White House.”

Harris’ sharp, navy blue suit by Chloé, the French fashion house led by Chemena Kamali, sartorially backed up her promises. It fit well, did not distract, meant business, and most importantly it didn’t speak to just one constituency — it spoke to all Americans.

Harris wasn’t the only woman in American politics that channeled the power of the pantsuit during the convention. Hillary Clinton — the granddame of women, politics, and pantsuits — gave us truth to power in her white, Suffragette-style in her white, Chanel-esque tweed. Former first lady Michelle Obama’s midnight blue Monse cross-lapeled sleeveless jacket and skinny pants. (Obama’s take-no-shorts, sleek braided ponytail was as about her business as her speech.) While U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s, black tuxedo style suit commanded respect.

Women in power have always had to make painfully precise sartorial decisions. As the first woman president, Harris’ job will be even more trickier. She won’t be able to hide behind a staid suit and tie like President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. Human beings, especially Americans, are programmed to read into women’s clothing, when women serve in powerful positions.

During her time as a prosecutor, U.S. Senator and Vice President, Harris intuitively understood she was charting new fashion territory. Sure, she wore Chuck Taylors when exiting Air Force Two, a silky floral shirt under her two-button blazer while grilling U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But her tailored suits were never a topic of conversation. She cared about decorum but she wanted to look good, making sure her clothes didn’t distract us from the respect she commanded.

DNC week was a continuation of Harris’ strong suit game, albeit more sharply tailored. She wowed the crowd Monday night in a tan Chloé — a neutral, yet rich café au lait hue, signifying her plans to bring us to a new, energetic day full of potential. The next night she appeared in Minneapolis with her vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz, in a cobalt blue suit and black blouse, a joyful look that filled us with hope.

Thursday night she never mentioned her race or her gender — her fly silk press tresses expressed her femininity. She talked about the issues on the ballot: enacting a freedom to vote act, her plans to sign a bill that will better protect the U.S. border, and her vow to fight for women’s reproductive rights. None of that got lost in the frills and ruffles of fashion.

When Harris became the first woman to be vice president of the United States four years ago, we weren’t sure how a woman should show up at the job. We wanted her to wear designer dresses and gowns like first ladies do, we wanted her to hire a tailor so her pantsuits could fit her the way we thought they should.

Instead, she chose to stay in the background. She supported President Biden until he was ready to step down, consistently choosing slate gray, icy blue, minty green, or navy or blue, accessorizing as she saw fit.

Now she says, she’s ready to take us on the “next step on the incredible journey that is America,” in her own stylish way: one monochromatic pantsuit at a time.