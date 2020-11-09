Looking at how we dress during some of America’s most historic moments, especially at presidential inaugurations, paints a picture of who we are. But because there is not much variation in basic menswear — unless we are talking about MSNBC numbers-cruncher Steve Kornacki’s pants — we end up talking about women. It’s our trends that change from moment to moment and year to year. And so it’s our trends that telegraph messages — of respect, or disrespect, or loyalty. This is why I can’t wait to see what Harris will wear to state dinners. What she wears will speak volumes.