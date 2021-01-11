Let’s be frank, I get why we are quick to jump on Vogue. Under the leadership of industry doyenne Anna Wintour, the glossy has not been an advocate for Black women or Black beauty. The covers of former First Lady Michelle Obama were stellar, but too often Black women have appeared looking either too light — as in yes, Harris does look whitewashed in this photo — or too ashen. And when the makeup and lighting is on point, the images have stripped us of our femininity like they did in the cases of Simone Biles and Viola Davis. Vogue has a long way to go when it comes proving it cares about authentic Black beauty.