The closure or move to takeout for its hoagie shop customers was a blow, but not a fatal one for Liscio’s. Mom-and-pop sandwich stores closed or cut back to takeout business. A bar-service vendor cut orders 60%. “We lost the Wells Fargo Center when they closed and all the colleges when they sent the kids home,” Vilotti said. His own three sons are all home, two from college, “and they are cooking up a storm,” he said.