“So much of what bedevils the black community globally, especially in America, is around opportunity,” the Rev. Marshall Mitchell of Salem Baptist Church pointed out. “Opportunity creates hope. Preparation creates confidence. We are now 40 years into a brand of leadership that has not created opportunities for many other than the sons and daughters of the black connected and elite. Little energy and real grit has been directed toward chronically poor blacks. Is it any wonder that they are left to self-destruction in the shadows of Philadelphia’s immense, rising wealth.”