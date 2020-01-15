From the moment the couple were married, the trolling started. The British press picked Meghan apart at every turn. Her sister-in-law Kate could do no wrong, and Meghan was a poor example of princesshood —like how the bridal bouquet Kate picked was lovely, but Meghan’s flowers could have killed Princess Charlotte. Harry broke protocol by lashing out at the British press, most recently in October when he announced the couple planned to sue Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail on Sunday, for printing in early 2019 a private letter between Meghan and her dad. All of this while Meghan was pregnant.