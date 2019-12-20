Lokoff and Tommy Joyner opened MilkBoy Studios on top of the famous Zapf’s Music Store in North Philly in 1994. The studio built a name for itself with hard rock and hip-hop, recording hits from groups like Digable Planets, The Roots, Muisq Soulchild, and Jill Scott. In 2001, MilkBoy moved to Ardmore. But by 2006, improved home-recording technology was threatening to hurt the company’s business. (Why pay for studio time when you can mix a pretty good CD on your home computer?)