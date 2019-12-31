Everyone I know seems to be craving a digital detox of some sort. Why? Because social media is a serious time-suck that takes you away from what you’d really like to get done, whether that’s writing that business plan or learning a new language. And why start the year by comparing yourself to others? “I’m going to start skipping Instagram and instead reading 15 minutes in the morning. That will be my new norm in 2020,” says Mindie Barnett, motivational speaker and author of Intermission: How Fervor, Friendships and Faith Took Me to The Second Act.