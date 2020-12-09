The focus, however, also shifted from directional — how to make the Color of the Year a part of our lives — to emotional — what the color said about who we are. The following years’ selections that included a lavender Ultra Violet and a tangy orange Living Coral certainly weren’t the easiest to wear but spoke to the creativity and excitement that were part of the zeitgeist of 2018 and 2019. Classic Blue was the color for 2020, which Pantone promised foreshadowed our collective need to get back to basics and slow down. Little did Pantone know how on point that forecast would be.