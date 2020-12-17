According to the Bradford report, despite its weak returns from borrowers, Par repaid investors $95 million in interest and $135.6 million in principal through last year. At the same time, it also paid $144 million to entities controlled by LaForte, McElhone, Cole Barleta, and salesman Perry Abbonizio, a defendant in the civil fraud case who the SEC says was also a part-owner of Par. All have denied wrongdoing and are fighting the SEC accusations.