Well after I started to recover from my ‘couture cut’ [from surgery], I was just 100 pounds. So I really had to create new energy for myself. I started to surround myself with beautiful things. I wore clothes that were pretty, colorful. When you do chemo in nice dresses, you just feel better. I didn’t look back on what I didn’t feel good about. I paid attention to my skin and my nails. And I kept my skin moist. For my hair, I used castor oil and put it up in a chignon. There are always little ways you can use fashion as a distraction. I found some beautiful hats and fascinators. I tried to not look at chemo as if it was taking things away from me. I tried to think of myself as a rose that was going to heal.