One of the reasons that the school district has encouraged MaST’s expansion is that it can help relieve the overcrowding in Northeast schools, which are bursting at the seams thanks to a neighborhood population boom. MaST has been criticized in the past for being too white, but Swoyer says it is working on achieving a better racial balance. Under the terms of its charter, the Crown campus on Roosevelt Boulevard is required to take half its students from four disadvantaged neighborhoods: Frankford, Olney, Logan, and Tioga. Swoyer said he expects MaST to end up with a student mix that is roughly equal parts white, black, Asian and Latino, making it more diverse than many Philadelphia schools.