As someone who has covered the local fashion industry for years, it always baffles me that although we get dressed every day, most Philadelphians don’t think that fashion applies to them. I get it. The industry has been so caught up in perfect models wearing perfectly tiny clothes that people believe that fashion is simply just an expensive fairy tale. The industry also has a long history of body shaming and a lack of diversity, so it’s no wonder we’d rather lounge around in yoga pants than dress to impress.