Bibi: I have to work within a definition of what is modest: Only hands and feet and face can show. Everything else has to be covered. But I enjoy playing around with that. There is a very common silhouette now in the [Muslim] community that is a circle skirt. It adds a serious swing and flow. I don’t limit myself when it comes to fabric. But I do like to figure out what a young Muslim woman would like to wear and go to that. Everything I did for the show was ankle-length. I made sure of that. Nothing was overly form-fitting, but nothing was too big and billowy, either.