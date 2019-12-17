Even with his own big payday, Marrazzo said he plans to stay on under Roche. “The full potential of gene therapy is not fully realized. Not only can we apply the tech to rare genetic diseases,” but also to more widespread brain, eye and other conditions, he added. “I am very interested in staying the course and making sure in 10, in 15 years there are medicines we can bring to patients because of what we do at Spark.”