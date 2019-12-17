In another sign of the continuing rise of gene therapy, Swiss drug giant Roche says it has completed its $4.3 billion purchase of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics Inc. after U.S. and British regulators approved the deal following a nine-month review.
“This is a day we have been excited about for a long time,” said CEO Jeffrey Marrazzo in an interview. “It was avoiding our grasp for a little while now. It’s a great day to think about the next era of genetic medicines, to treat genetic diseases and beyond” -- and to use Roche’s billions in capital to start planning in decades, instead of years.
Marrazzo says Spark “will be maintained as an independent operating company,” run by Marrazzo and his team, and accelerated by the global resources and reach of Roche," which will use Spark as the base for its expanding gene and cell therapy product development.
The deal will enrich Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, an early Spark investor that provided $35 million to start and develop the company using science developed by Katherine High and her colleagues at CHOP and the University of Pennsylvania. Marrazzo said CHOP stands to collect as much as $750 million from the sale. His own shares are worth around $80 million, and High’s around $40 million, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
The benefits to Philadelphia’s gene and cell therapy industry, which has been under development since the 1980s, could extend over decades, if Roche’s bet proves productive with new and profitable therapies.
“Their vision is very much, long-term oriented, to make Philadelphia the center of excellence for gene therapy within the Roche group” under the Spark name, said Marrazzo.
Spark currently employs 450, including 125 research scientists and support staff in the former Evening Bulletin building between Drexel University and the 30th Street train station, where Spark’s space is being expanded to house 350. Marrazzo said that may expand into thousands of employees as the group continues to expand.
Among other additional locations, the company is scouting for a gene products factory location, like the new Tmunity research and development center at the former Tengion labs near Norristown, or the WuXi AppTec labs at the former Navy Yard in South Philly.
“Manufacturing facilities you see historically outside major urban areas,” Marrazzo said. “But it all depends on how you design it, and what you are trying to achieve.” More than 3,000 Philadelphia area workers labor for cell and gene therapy companies, according to a year-old survey.
Spark’s first product, approved in 2017, is Luxturna, a gene therapy treating a rare hereditary blindness, which the company licensed to Novartis early last year. Luxturna was the first gene therapy approved to treat an inherited disease. The company is also working on therapies for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Pompe disease, and for neurodegenerative and eye disorders.
The acquisition faced repeated delays, in part because regulators wanted to explore how Roche would manage Spark’s potential cure for hemophilia, the bleeding condition, for which Roche sells treatments.
“As you engage with new stakeholders [such as] insurance companies and regulators, there is a huge amount of education” that Spark has had to do, Marrazzo said. Like other pioneers, early developers face delays as they explain what they are doing.
He predicted the big-money Roche acquisition “will usher in more and more investment in cell and gene therapy.” He praised former CHOP chief Steve Altschuler for backing Spark in its crucial early years, and added that CHOP will benefit with better treatments as well as cash.
Even with his own big payday, Marrazzo said he plans to stay on under Roche. “The full potential of gene therapy is not fully realized. Not only can we apply the tech to rare genetic diseases,” but also to more widespread brain, eye and other conditions, he added. “I am very interested in staying the course and making sure in 10, in 15 years there are medicines we can bring to patients because of what we do at Spark.”
He added that “it’s a little bittersweet” the company founded in 2013 will now become part of a global organization, relinquishing its independence. But "now we get to write the second chapter.'