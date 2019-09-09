Part of why I like to use clothing as a way to look at larger issues is because we get dressed every day. People who are a part of marginalized communities were denied access to so many freedoms and liberties that many took for granted. Slaves couldn’t pick out their own clothes. That is why that Sunday parade of wearing what you want to wear is so important … We are using clothing to reclaim a sense of our humanity, the fullness of our humanity, the fullness of our being. We’ve learned to communicate so much with very little. That’s why we are so creative and innovative.