I tried 7 Philly Thanksgiving hoagies and sandwiches (that aren’t the Gobbler). Here’s my ranking.

Two of my favorite things happen on the day after Thanksgiving — I give myself permission to start watching terrible Hallmark holiday movies and I begin eating Thanksgiving leftover sandwiches.

I said begin and I meant it. I never eat just one.

Up until last week, I’d only had homemade Thanksgiving sandwiches and Wawa’s version, the Gobbler, which premiered in 2008. After I wrote about the Gobbler in a recent column, reader Vince Hughes, a Mayfair native now living in Middletown, Del., emailed to tell me about Capriotti’s, a Wilmington-based sandwich chain that’s been perfecting their Thanksgiving hoagie, the Bobbie, since 1989.

“It’s very good and puts Wawa to shame… you have to try it,” he said.

Advertisement

Hughes made a good point, I should expand my sandwich worldview, but why stop at Capriotti’s? Why not stretch my stomach in preparation for the upcoming holiday by trying several Philly Thanksgiving hoagies and sandwiches? (There are many reasons not to. I ignored all of them.)

Whether your family leaves you without leftovers or you find yourself craving a taste of Thanksgiving in July, here are seven Philly-area Thanksgiving-style hoagies and sandwiches ranked, named, and explained.

7. The quick hit: The Original Turkey’s ‘Stuffin’ Cranberry’

In the center court of Reading Terminal Market, The Original Turkey sells its “Stuffin’ Cranberry” sandwich — with hand-carved turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing on white, wheat or rye bread — year round for $12.25.

It took less than a minute for my sandwich to be made. Overall, it was pretty basic, particularly the bread, but I liked the hand-carved turkey and that it came with a tiny bag of chips.

6. The dine-in: 1518 Bar & Grill’s ‘TED (Thanksgiving Every Day)’

The first thing that struck me about 1518 Bar & Grill was the decor, which is warm and inviting, with dozens of beautiful paintings and photographs of Philly inside. It made me wish I was eating in, instead of taking out.

I got the “TED” their $13 year-round turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce sandwich that comes on ciabatta bread, and I asked for the jus on the side. It was fine, but forgettable, though the jus brought it up a notch and I appreciated that it came with fries.

I wouldn’t return to this spot at 1518 Sansom St. in Center City just for the TED, but I would go back for the vibe.

5. The Californian: Middle Child’s ‘Shopsin Club’

Though it’s not billed as a Thanksgiving sandwich, Middle Child’s “Shopsin Club” lists the words turkey and cranberry among its many ingredients, so I’m counting it.

At the shop at 248 S. 11th St. in Center City, the person in front of me and the person behind me both ordered the Shopsin, which is available all year for $13.43, so I figured was a good sign.

I really liked the sandwich, which came with turkey carved like thick deli meat, cranberry miso mayo, bacon, avocado, and bibb lettuce. I didn’t even mind the sweet pickles, and I typically detest pickles.

The biggest issue was that it didn’t remind me of Thanksgiving. It reminded of me of California because it uses avocado and thinks its elevate something that’s already great.

4. The flavor deep dive: Porcos Porchetteria’s ‘Turketta Sammie’

Porcos blue-and-white striped exterior and walk-up-window-only service is delightfully Wes Anderson-esque — adorable, quirky, and kind of unexpected at 2204 Washington Ave. in South Philly.

Their “Turketta,” which is available year round for $16, is the Mariana Trench of Thanksgiving sandwiches when it comes to depth of flavor. It features pork-larded turkey breast (!), cranberry mostarda, savory bread pudding (!!), romaine, and heirloom tomato.

I found the height of the sandwich intimidating — even the turkey was cut so thick my husband was sure it was pork at one point — but the taste was a fascinating deep dive of textures and spices.

3. The comforter: McNally’s Tavern’s ‘The Dickens’

Like McNally’s itself, the Chestnut Hill bar and restaurant’s year-round Thanksgiving sandwich, “The Dickens,” is a comfortable classic.

When I unwrapped the sandwich, which costs $14.40, I was greeted by a large, fluffy kaiser roll filled with fresh slices of turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry jelly. I usually prefer cranberry sauce, but I was surprised at how well the thick slices of jelly worked.

While the Dickens was simple, it was also the closest to my homemade version. Given the fluffiness of the roll, I both wanted to cuddle up inside of this sandwich and curl up after eating it.

2. The suburban superstar: Capriotti’s ‘The Bobbie’

Vince Hughes (remember him, he’s the reader who started me on this gastronomical journey) told no lies when he extolled the virtues of this Wilmington-based chain’s amazing year-round Thanksgiving hoagie.

The Bobbie features shredded turkey (which makes for easier eating), cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on an Italian hoagie roll. I got the eight-inch heated version (the “Hot Bobbie”) for $10.19 and was not only floored by the taste and quality, but by the sandwich’s ability to keep it all together during the consumption process.

While there aren’t any Capriotti’s in Philly, there are several across Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties, and in Delaware.

If you live in the suburbs, this is no-brainer for Thanksgiving hoagies, and if you live in the city, it’s worth the drive.

1. The real deal: Fink’s Hoagie’s ‘Finksgiving’

“Every time you drive by Wawa after you eat this, you’ll roll down your window and boo at them,” owner Dennis Fink told me, when I went to pick up my “Finksgiving” hoagie.

Fink, 76, who works seven days a week at his shop at 4633 Princeton Ave. in the Tacony section of Northeast Philly, lives up to his reputation as a classic Philadelphian — cantankerous yet kind, with a biting sense of humor.

He started making his “Finksgiving” hoagie, which is available from late October until the beginning of December, about seven years ago.

“We cook the turkey here ourselves, we’re the real deal,” he said.

I was wowed by the size and beauty of my half hoagie, which cost only $8. It came on a Liscio’s seeded roll with turkey, stuffing, house-made cranberry mayo, and gravy, which I requested on the side. I even got a complimentary peppermint candy (score!).

While the stuffing and turkey were more intertwined than I’d like, overall it was a fantastic Thanksgiving hoagie. Not only was it a great meal, it was by far the cheapest and the only one served to me by the owner, which is why, as Fink said, it’s “the real deal.”