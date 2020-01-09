The Bush administration naively believed that all Shiite Iraqis would welcome us with open arms because Saddam had oppressed them. But when I traveled to the holiest Shiite shrine city of Najaf in southern Iraq, in May 2003, religious leaders told me the Americans owed them big time. The first President Bush, they complained bitterly, had called for them to rise against Saddam during the 1991 Gulf War, then let Saddam slaughter them when they did so.