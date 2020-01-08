Senior Iranian officials were openly nervous — fearing they would be next after Saddam Hussein on America’s hit list. They spoke in whispers about the need for a deal with the U.S. A few weeks after the Iraq war began, Iranian reformers sent a message to Washington proposing a “grand bargain” in which everything was on the table: Iran’s support for terrorism, its nascent nuclear program, even its threats to Israel, in return for an end to sanctions and U.S. guarantees that ruled out regime change.