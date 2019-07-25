But just because Garden Court and Spruce Hill can absorb more density doesn’t mean every site should be developed to maximum density. It’s worth noting that ISA needed to include several basement apartments to reach the magic number of 28 units. There is just eight feet between the church and the new building. Even though ISA has made some clever design moves to bring natural light into the basement apartments, those units are likely to be dark and stuffy. Sometimes you can’t cram 10 pounds into a five-pound bag. How much nicer this development would have been if Landskroner had simply converted the church into an apartment house and retained the garden.