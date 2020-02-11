It’s not too soon to start planning for a time when nearly all our goods are brought to us, instead of the other around. Many new supermarkets are being designed with massive parking structures. The garage attached to the new Giant on 23rd Street includes a five-story garage, sheathed in blank walls. There should be a way to design such spaces so they can be repurposed later as housing when that parking becomes unnecessary. (Of course, there are probably too many spaces now.)