Lidl, the German grocer, has abandoned plans for a supermarket on part of the South Philadelphia site along the Delaware River where a Foxwoods Casino was once proposed, according to a published report.
The property, on Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Reed and Dickinson Streets, will instead be occupied by Giant Food Stores, which has a deal to build a 46,000-square-foot shop at the property, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Friday.
A real-estate official with Lidl (rhymes with “needle”) said last year that the company could be months away from acquiring the property from developer Bart Blatstein and breaking ground on the store, but there has been no apparent progress at the site since then.
Blatstein declined to comment to the Business Journal on the Lidl deal and did not return a phone message from the Inquirer. A Lidl spokesperson also did not return a message.
A Giant spokesperson confirmed to the Inquirer that the company plans a store at the site but said no details were available.
The supermarket site is located at the northwest quarter of the the 21-acre property that Blatstein acquired following a failed effort by another development group to build a casino there.
Blatstein has been working for more than four years to get permits he needs for a Wawa filling station to be built on a section of the property just to the south.
Neighborhood groups, open-space advocates and civic organizations have voiced opposition to the plan for gas pumps, which require explicit permission from the Philadelphia’s zoning board at the location. A zoning board began hearing arguments for and against the proposal in November and will resume its consideration of the project at a meeting on Tuesday.
Giant announced earlier this month that it planned to invest $114 million in Pennsylvania operations over the next 18 months, including the construction of a distribution center at 3501 Island Ave. in Southwest Philadelphia to support its ecommerce business.
Blatstein disclosed plans for the South Columbus Blvd. Giant store about a week after saying that the grocer would open another location at a property he owns elsewhere in South Philadelphia, at Broad Street and Washington Avenue.
The grocer, a unit of Dutch supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize, also plans a store at PMC Property Group’s River Walk development project under construction on the Schuylkill’s eastern bank and has been opening smaller-format shops under its Heirloom brand around the city.
Lidl opened its first Philadelphia location last month in the city’s Port Richmond section. An additional Philadelphia location, on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast, is slated to open before the end of 2020.