The federal appeals court in Philadelphia has reversed the criminal convictions of former Wilmington Trust President Robert V.A. Harra and three top executives on charges of lying to regulators and investors and ordered a retrial on charges of securities fraud and conspiracy.
The four had been sentenced to prison in 2018 by a federal judge court in Delaware for offenses leading up to the financial collapse of the bank back in 2010, but had been free on appeal since.
“The government here produced insufficient evidence from which a rational jury could find defendants’ statements false,” wrote Judge Cheryl Ann Krause in her opinion.
The lower court had convicted the group of hiding hundreds of millions of dollar of bad real estate loans from bank examiners and investors. The bankers’ lawyers had argued they acted legally and in line with long-standing regulatory practice.
Krause agreed with the appeal and tossed out their conviction on charges of lying to regulators.
While also setting aside the defendants’ convictions on conspiracy and securities fraud, the judge did permit prosecutors to retry those charges. She noted that the prosecutors had pursued these charges on “an independent theory of liability.”
That leaves open the possibility prosecutors in Wilmington will attempt to retry the bank officers, who were among the few commercial bankers convicted of crimes related to the financial collapse that forced a spate of bank mergers and takeovers in the late 2000s and a sharp economic downturn remembered as the Great Recession.
Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Harra was sentence to six years in prison, the others for lesser terms.