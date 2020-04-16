Carley Struve, who lives in the Vancouver area, convinced herself there was no way she’d get a refund from Airbnb. When she first looked at the company’s terms, she saw that she’d need to provide documentation of how her trip to Whistler — a ski resort area in British Columbia, Canada — was affected by the pandemic, with specific dates. She didn’t think she would be able to come up with a document that qualified, and figured she was getting the run-around from the company.