11-year-old girl injured in triple shooting in Philly

An 11-year-old girl was shot Friday night in a triple shooting in South Philadelphia, the second night in a row a child was among the shooting victims in the city.

Police said Friday’s shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 23rd Street, where the girl was shot in the right leg and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was reported in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man shot in the right thigh and a 55-year-old woman shot in the left arm were taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

On Thursday, shortly before 6 p.m., a shooting on the 5900 block of North 21st Street in East Germantown killed a 17-year-old boy, later identified as Nazeem Rains, who was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center.

Three other victims — ages 7, 15, and 16 — were also transported there, where police said they were all in stable condition. The 7-year-old was shot once in the upper thigh. The 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the head and twice in the back. The 16-year-old boy was also shot once, in the right shoulder, police said.

Rains was the 13th child under the age of 18 to die in a shooting in Philadelphia this year. In total, about 70 kids have been shot.

No arrests had been made.