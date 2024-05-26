11-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Atlantic City

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet in his home Saturday night, police said, after an altercation broke out on an Atlantic City street.

According to Atlantic City police, two women, Yanirah Davis, 22, of Galloway, and Yontay Cooper, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, arrived on the 100 block of Rhode Island Avenue Saturday night with a hammer and a handgun. The two women were looking for a group they’d had an earlier disagreement with.

Davis and Cooper, according to police, began smashing a vehicle’s window and shooting at the group. One of the bullets entered a residence and struck the victim while he was lying on the floor.

The boy was treated at the scene and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis and Cooper were both arrested Sunday, police said, and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. Both women are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.