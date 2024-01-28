Video raises questions about police shooting of Alexander Spencer in Fairhill as police investigate chaotic struggle

A video posted on Instagram Saturday night that shows the fatal shooting by police inside a narrow neighborhood store in Fairhill raised questions about the circumstances that led to the death of Alexander Spencer, 28, and the wounding of a nine-year veteran of the police force.

Police have not said why two 24th District police officers sought to stop Spencer around 8:45 p.m. Friday inside Jennifer Tavern, a deli-style “stop and go” establishment that sells beer and offers a few virtual gambling games for patrons.

In the video, the officers can be seen with their guns drawn, leaning over the man identified as Spencer on the ground near an overturned trash can. Two gunshots ring out, about five seconds apart. One police officer then gets up, limps slightly, and bounds to the entrance of the store at North Mascher and West Cambria Streets while radioing for assistance.

That officer then returns and puts his knee down on Spencer’s head, still talking on his radio. Spencer is still face down on the floor, hands behind his back, the second officer on top of him with his gun drawn. The officer holsters his gun when the second officer returns.

Police maintained on Sunday that Spencer fired first and wounded the officer. Ballistics tests would reveal more about whose bullets struck both the officer and Spencer during the chaotic struggle.

Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said Sunday morning that police were aware of the video and it would be part of their investigation.

“We know for a fact that the bullet that wounded the officer came from the offender’s gun,” she said. “There were two shots fired, only one shot came from the officer’s gun.”

The injured officer remained at Temple University Hospital in stable condition, she said.

Sunday’s comments were a change from Friday night, when Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said definitively that Spencer had fired two shots that wounded the officer.

The officers had seen Spencer with a gun and got into “a scuffle,” with him, Bethel said on Friday, in a news conference outside Temple Hospital. “That male fires, at least two times, striking the officer once in the upper part of his thigh and his lower part of his thigh. His partner observing that fires and shoots the defendant.”

In the Instagram video, the person is filming from what looks like just outside the store, and can be heard shouting “Whatchall doing? Whatchall doing bro?”

Spencer appears alive throughout the video, raising his head, as one officer leans on top of him from behind. Someone is yelling, “I’m shot.”

The man doing the filming then yells at the officer to “take the gat off,” using a slang term for gun, as he watched the police pinning the man to the ground following the shots.

A man in a red sweatshirt is standing several feet away toward the front of the hallway and runs out at the sound of the first shot.

Police said Sunday they have obtained an arrest warrant for that man, identified as Jose Quiñones-Mendez, who they believe took Spencer’s gun from the scene. Quiñones-Mendez, 42, is wanted for theft, obstruction of justice, and tampering with evidence, police said.

“To the best of my knowledge, the decedent’s weapon somehow ended up on the floor,” Reilly said. “The person in the red jacket is believed to have picked up that gun. That’s why we’re looking at him.”

In the video, the man identified as Quiñones-Mendez returns into view at the end of the video. He is not seen near the officers and Spencer.

Another unidentified person can be seen standing behind the officers and Spencer.

On the recording of the police calls, a distraught officer can be heard yelling for help. “Give me a f— assist! ... There’s no f— cops out here. ... My partner’s shot!”

In posting his witness video, which had attracted about 25,000 views by Sunday morning, the unidentified person, whose Instagram account is called louumoney, wrote: “I was just going in store before everything unfolded.” He said the police “pulled up went in store right as i was making a purchase and stopped & frisk me for no reason then seen a couple people on the gambling machines towards the back of deli and approached them asking if they had any guns which they responded no and put up there shirts.”

“that’s when I walked out somewhat but slightly turned around when they grabbed him by the jacket and started wrestling Spence towards floor and that’s when I started recording for his safety … had to shed light on the situation for his family and friends RIP Spence 🖤💪🏾 justice for all the young kings getting killed everyday.”

Recently inaugurated Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said Saturday that there would be a full investigation into the case, adding that she supported the police “1,001%.”

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” the officer who fired at Spencer told police dispatchers, then reported that his partner was down.

“You got a male down as well?” the dispatcher says, when it’s clear there’s a civilian shot as well.

The video begins with someone saying, “Being Black won’t help you.”

Replied one commenter: “I’M DISGUSTED,THIS JUST MADE ME SICK TO MY STOMACH! regardless if this man did something or had a gun on him at the time he was shot he was harmless he’s literally on the ground in cuffs.”

Spencer was pronounced dead at Temple Hospital, Bethel said. The officer who shot him, a five-year veteran, has been placed on administrative duty, police said.

Though Jennifer Tavern was closed on Sunday morning, residents in the area said it was a popular hangout and meeting spot.

Across the street, rain pelted down on a vigil for Spencer where friends and acquaintances had left balloons, a few dozen candles, and little shots of what appeared to be liquor in plastic cups in his memory. Spencer was known in the area by his nickname “Dot,” which his loved ones had written in marker on the candles at the memorial for him on Saturday evening. ”I can’t spend my bday with you,” one person wrote. “Long live Dot,” wrote another. “U will be missed.”

Staff writer Anna Orso and video editor and producer Astrid Rodrigues contributed to this article.