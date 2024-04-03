The suspect in a Falls Township triple murder is expected to return to Bucks County to face charges

The man who police say killed three of his family members last month and threw a quiet Bucks County community into a panic, is expected to be returned to Pennsylvania Wednesday to face charges in connection with the alleged killing spree.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, has been in custody in Mercer County since March 16, when he carjacked a woman in Trenton and then drove to his father’s home in Falls Township armed with a rifle, according to prosecutors. There, he fatally shot his stepmother, Kara Gordon, 52, and his 13-year-old sister, Kera, before driving a few minutes away to the home of the mother of his children, authorities say.

Gordon then shot Taylor Daniel, 25, as she protected their two daughters, according to the criminal complaint for Gordon’s arrest.

Gordon later carjacked a second person, authorities say, returned to Trenton, where he was arrested after an hourslong standoff with police.

He was charged with carjacking and weapons offenses in New Jersey. Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn has said Gordon will face three counts of first- and third-degree murder, as well as burglary, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment, and related crimes for the attacks in her jurisdiction.

Prosecutors in Mercer County have scheduled an extradition hearing for Gordon early Wednesday, after which he is expected to be transported to Falls Township to be arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John T. Galloway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.