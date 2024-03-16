Suspect in Bucks County shootings that killed three is barricaded with hostages in Trenton, police say

Three people are dead following shootings at two homes in Falls Township, Bucks County, Saturday. The suspect remains at large, barricaded with hostages inside a residence in Trenton, N.J., according to police.

Andre Gordon, 26, shot and killed two people at a residence on Viewpoint Lane, shortly before 9 a.m., police said. Gordon then drove to nearby Edgewood Lane, where he allegedly shot and killed a third person.

Police have not identified the shooting victims, but said that they believe Gordon knew them.

A different man who identified himself as Andre Gordon and was listed as living in the unit block of Viewpoint Lane where the suspect is listed as living, said: “I’m a victim of that incident” when asked if he was involved in Saturday’s shootings.

“They killed my wife and my kid.”

He then hung up the phone.

After fleeing the scene, Gordon then traveled to a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville, where he carjacked a person around 9:15 a.m. The operator of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

Ahad Mulla, store manager at the Dollar General, said he was not aware that the vehicle, a dark gray 2016 Honda CRV, had been carjacked from the store’s lot until he saw the police cars and heard the sirens.

“We had no clue, even the customers,” he said. “Everyone was in the store shopping.”

The store closed after the carjacking at the request of police. Authorities also issued a shelter-in-place order that resulted in the closure of the Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place Philadelphia, as well as the cancellation of the scheduled Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade. That order was lifted early Saturday afternoon.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D., Bucks) said he had been on his way to the parade when he was alerted to the active shooter situation.

“This is just a horrible situation,” Santarsiero said.

Police said that Gordon is believed to be experiencing homelessness, and that he has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey area. Hours after the shooting, just before noon, the Honda CRV he allegedly carjacked in Bucks County was discovered unoccupied on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police said that Gordon was barricaded with hostages inside a Trenton residence.

Staff writers Vinny Vella, Susan Snyder, and Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated.