Man charged in connection with baby abandoned by suspected shoplifters at Walmart in Northeast Philadelphia

A 22-year-old man surrendered to police Friday in connection with the abandonment of a 3-month-old girl by a group suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Northeast Philadelphia last week.

Alganon Muhammad was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, retail theft, criminal conspiracy, and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Walmart Supercenter at 4301 Byberry Rd. Store security told police that when they attempted to stop three people suspected of shoplifting, the trio ran out of the store and left behind the baby.

Police said Muhammad was one of the three people.

Medics took the baby to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where police said she was doing well. The child was then released to her mother. Police said they did not believe the mother was involved in the suspected shoplifting at Walmart.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.