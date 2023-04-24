Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after alleged assault

Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warrant for Chester County native and former Jackass star Bam Margera following what the law enforcement agency described as a “disturbance” on Sunday.

Officers said Magera was involved in physical confrontation with an undisclosed victim who suffered minor injuries after responding to call on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Rd. in Pocopson Township around 11 a.m. Sunday, per a Pennsylvania State Police release.

Margera allegedly fled the scene before police arrived. TMZ reports that Margera is wanted on misdemeanor charges, including terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.

Who is Bam Margera?

Margera, 43, got his start skateboarding in videos for CKY — his brother’s alt-metal band — before joining the cast of Jackass, alongside former daredevils-turned-dads Johnny Knoxville and Stephen “Steve-O” Gilchrist Glover.

Margera then went on to have his own crash-and-boom spin-off, Viva La Bam, which took his outlandish stunts and plopped them straight in Chester County at Margera’s aptly-titled medieval compound, Castle Bam.

After more than 20 years in the greater Jackass universe, Margera was fired from the set of Jackass Forever, the group’s fourth feature-length film, after a positive drug test. The stuntman has had an on-again-off-again struggle with substance use disorder and alcoholism, briefly getting sober after the death of his best friend and costar Ryan Dunn in 2011.

More recently, Margera has been in the news for a string of substance-related incidents, including an escape from a Florida rehab center, a social movement sparked by conservatorship rumors, and a March 2023 arrest for domestic violence.

I’ve come to terms with the fact that it doesn’t take drinking to be funny,” Margera told the Inquirer in 2017. “But it took me a long time to figure that out.”