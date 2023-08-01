Family of William ‘Billy’ McWilliams, 16, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash, call for justice

The family of William “Billy” McWilliams, 16, who was riding his bike when he was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia last week, remembers him as a “good-hearted” kid who loved bikes, skateboards, and video games, as they continue to push for police to find the driver who hit him and fled.

McWilliams, of the 1300 block of Wales Place, was riding his bike around the intersection of Woodhaven and Byberry Roads at 4:14 a.m. Friday when he was hit by a car, police said. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The driver of the car fled the scene in what police said appeared to be a dark colored Dodge Charger. Later Friday night, police found a stolen black Dodge Charger in the area of Brous and Princeton Avenues, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

A suspect has not been identified, but police are poring through images taken from surveillance footage to try to identify anyone who was in the car at the time of the fatal hit, he said.

McWilliams was on his way to see his girlfriend at the time of the fatal hit, his grandfather Bill McWilliams, 79, said in an interview Tuesday.

As McWilliams’ large but tight-knit family plans funeral services for the teen, they remember that he loved skateboarding and riding his bike around Philadelphia. But the teen sometimes worked at the family business, Allied Sign Systems, his grandfather said, and was strong-willed and working hard to do well in school.

But Billy McWilliams loved his family more than anything, his grandfather said: “He was a really good kid at heart.”

Every summer, the McWilliams family would head to their Shore house in North Wildwood and spend their days going to the beach and spending time together, said Bill McWilliams.

Bill McWilliams runs Allied Sign Systems, which manufactures and installs signs for business, alongside his wife, Barbara. His children have worked at the business on and off over the years, he said. And his grandchildren, including Billy, would often work a few days a week, he said.

In the summer, he said, the teen would sometimes work weekends, rushing to wrap up work and head back to the Jersey Shore. McWilliams hoped to join the family business once he graduated high school, his grandfather said.

In his early childhood, McWilliams was a ball of energy, his grandfather said. As he grew, he channeled his energy into sports and was a gifted athlete, he said.

Later McWilliams discovered bicycles and fell in love, his grandfather said. He’d often boast about his Redline bicycle and his grandfather remembers that a friend, after watching Billy riding, told him, “Man. That kid knows how to ride that bike.”

The teen’s death — while riding a bike — was a cruel and abrupt loss for the family, he said.

“This is the first blow that we ever had,” Bill McWilliams said. “We’ve been coasting for years, smiling, laughing and joking.”

Amid the pain of his loss and his anger at the driver who took his grandson’s life and drove away, Bill McWilliams feels sad for the person who struck and killed his grandson, he said. He imagines a difficult life, one headed down a dark path, he said.

“As angry as I am, I would like to see someone like this taken off the street for their own good,” he said. “And the welfare of other people. But for their good, too.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).