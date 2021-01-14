Milan Loncar, 25, was shot just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 31st and Jefferson Streets about a block from his Brewerytown home when he was approached by two men during an apparent robbery attempt, police said. Surveillance video showed one man putting a gun to his chest while the other walked behind the victim and reached into his waist area, possibly his pockets, Chief Inspector Scott Small said. One shot was fired and the men then ran away.