Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in North Philly

A 56-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he walked along Broad Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday, police said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the man, whom police did not identify, was hit by a car on the 3900 block of North Broad Street, police said. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead within minutes, at 7:34 p.m.

Police later found what they believe to be the car that struck him, a 2013 Nissan Sentra, under a tarp in the area of 5200 North 11th Street, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate.

The incident was the latest in a spate of such crashes, many of them fatal.

The night of Sept. 26, Dawn Watson was walking home with her mother and was crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored sedan at a high speed, police said.

The teen, who was just blocks from home at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered the 2011 Mercedes Benz E 350 they believe struck Watson hidden under a car cover and a tarp on the 5800 block of Girard Avenue a few days later, police said.

Earlier in September, a driver intentionally plowed into a 28-year-old man, dragging him about 100 feet and killing him, near a Southwest Philadelphia intersection, police said.

Police said the victim, whom they did not identify, got into an argument with the driver of a white Dodge Durango with tinted windows, near 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue. The victim had approached the Dodge and was standing in front of it when the driver accelerated and hit him, police said.

The driver then got out of his car, police said, briefly looked at the victim, returned to his car, and fled.