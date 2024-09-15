A man was dragged to his death in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run, police say

An unidentified driver intentionally plowed into a 28-year-old man, dragging him about 100 feet and killing him, near a Southwest Philadelphia intersection before daybreak on Sunday, police said.

Investigators said they believe the victim, whom police did not identify, got into a verbal altercation with the driver of a white Dodge Durango, with tinted windows, near 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue. The victim had approached the Dodge and was standing in front of it when the driver accelerated and struck him at about 3:20 a.m. The driver then got out of his vehicle, briefly looked at the dying man and climbed back behind the wheel and sped off, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Officers from the 12th Police District discovered the man unconscious on the roadway after responding to a radio call about an auto crash. Paramedics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City, where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 a.m., police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.