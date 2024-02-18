Bucks County authorities charge a 23-year-old man with the murdering his 19-year-old ex in Yardley on Friday

Bucks County authorities have filed murder charges against a 23-year-old man in the Friday afternoon stabbing of his former girlfriend.

Lower Makefield Township police say they found Trevor Christopher Weigel, fatally stabbing Jaden Battista, 19, in her Yardley home around 2:45 p.m. Friday. He fled and stabbed himself in the neck as police were pursuing him, authorities said. Officers subdued him with a Taser, and took him to a local hospital for surgery. He was arraigned Sunday.

Body camera footage captured Weigel saying he found out Battista was cheating on him and he “lost it” during his apprehension on Interstate 295, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Sunday.

During the investigation, police learned Battista was chatting with a friend over FaceTime when Weigel arrived at her house, unannounced, and banged on the door. Battista’s friend heard her say her ex-boyfriend had entered through a first-floor window, the affidavit states. Soon after, the line went dead.

Battista died of multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, according to the autopsy by Ian Hood at Bucks County Forensic Center.

Staff Writer Vinny Vella contributed to this article.