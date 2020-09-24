A reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of the home of two Camden County Police Department officers last week has increased to $100,000, the department announced Thursday.
The shooting occurred just before midnight Sept. 15 on the 2900 block of Clinton Street in Camden. Police have said at least two people fired 10 shots at the house — with six bullets penetrating the structure and two going through the front door — while the officers, who are married, and their newborn baby were on the second floor.
No one was injured. The officers were on family medical leave at the time of the shooting.
Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki has said that while a motive remains unknown, the incident was a “targeted attack” on the house.
Detectives learned that a 1998 dark purple Honda Odyssey with a temporary tag was in the area at the time of the shooting. Two days later, they found the abandoned minivan a few blocks away, and towed it for further investigation.
Dan Keashen, a police department spokesperson, said Thursday that at least three people were believed to be in the minivan.
Anyone with information on the shooting or vehicle is asked to call the police tip line at 856-757-7042 or the Citizens' Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
The reward is compose of contributions by the Fraternal Order of Police, New Jersey State Lodge; the New Jersey Policemen’s Benevolent Association; the FBI; U.S. Marshals Service; the Lawmen Supply Co.; and other organizations.