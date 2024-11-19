Two injured in stabbing at Castor Gardens Middle School

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a stabbing at a Northeast Philadelphia middle school Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to Castor Gardens Middle School on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue just past noon after receiving a report of a person with a weapon. Officers arrived to find a 63-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the left side of her body, and a 31-year-old woman who had been stabbed in her right arm, police said.

The older woman was taken to an area hospital, but her condition was not immediately known. The younger woman refused medical treatment, police said.

Police arrested a suspect, and a weapon was recovered. Further information was not immediately available.

The School District of Philadelphia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.