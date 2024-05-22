Multiple people shot at Chester business

Chester Police officers are investigating a shooting at a linen company in the city in which multiple people were injured, according to law enforcement sources.

The shooting was reported at Delaware County Linen on W. 4th Street about 8:30 a.m., said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

More than two people were shot, but investigators were still working to determine the total number of victims and the severity of their injuries.

Delaware County Linen is a linen-rental company that has been in business since 1988, according to the company’s website. The company specializes in providing tablecloths, bed linens and other products to restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other business in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Northern Maryland.

The business is located on the west end of Chester, a portion of the city that officials have said has been relatively free from violence in recent years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow our live coverage.