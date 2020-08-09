One week after a 7-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while playing on his porch in West Philadelphia, dying two days later, another child was injured by gunfire Saturday night, police said.
The 11-year-old boy sustained graze wounds to the back of the head and his right shoulder, and was in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said.
The child was walking on the 6000 block of A Street, where the Olney Playground is located, shortly before 10 p.m. when he heard gunshots and vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.
They did not report any arrests or provide any additional information.
Last Saturday night, Zamar Jones was sitting on his porch on the 200 block of North Simpson Street when three men began firing at one another. Zamar was shot in the head and died at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia last Monday afternoon. The three suspected shooters have been arrested.
On Wednesday night, a 6-year-old girl was struck in the chest by a stray bullet while she was playing in front of her family’s home on the 900 block of North 42nd Street in West Philadelphia, police said. She was hospitalized in stable condition at St. Christopher’s.
“This is not acceptable, this is not normal, and this is not something that we should ever tolerate or become immune to as a society,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had said of that shooting.
