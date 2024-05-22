A family member fatally stabbed two women in Crescentville, police say

Philadelphia police believe a family relative stabbed two women to death in Crescentville Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore told The Inquirer.

Officers responding to a report of a “person with a gun” on the 6000 block of Bingham Street discovered the bodies of Alma Barberena, 58, and her mother, Angela Trejo, 75, in a basement. Both women had been stabbed multiple times, police said, and were pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a motive was still unclear Wednesday, but confirmed a man had been taken in for questioning.

Vanore said the suspect is related to at least one of the women but would not say who. Both Barberena and Trejo knew him, though, Vanore said.

The stabbing does not appear to be related to a home invasion, Vanore told CBS3. The doors to the home where Trejo and Barberena were found were locked when officers arrived, he said, so a neighbor had to let them in.

Trejo and Barberena lived on the block of Bingham Street with Trejo’s husband, neighbors told NBC10 and 6abc.

“They were excellent neighbors, and it’s hard to believe,” Jack Burkhardt — who has lived across from the home where the stabbing occurred for over 50 years — told NBC10.

There have been 100 homicides reported in Philadelphia as of Wednesday evening, according to police department data. There had been 159 homicides by this time last year, marking a 37% drop.

Staff writer Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this article.