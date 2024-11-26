The family of a man killed by Philly Police has sued, saying officers ‘unreasonably fired’ their guns at him

The family of Curtis Smith Jr., who was shot and killed by Philadelphia police officers last year, has sued the city, saying the officers “unreasonably fired” their guns at him during a foot pursuit and physical struggle.

Smith, 33, was fatally shot on the 2200 block of North Camac Street in North Philadelphia last May after police said he ran away from two officers who’d seen him rifling through a car they believed to have been stolen. Police said the officers shot at Smith after he’d twice opened fire toward them: first while running from the car, and then after getting into a struggle with one of the officers who caught up to him.

Police said it wasn’t clear which of the officers’ bullets had struck Smith, or whether he’d been shot during the first or second instance of gunfire. But officials said he was struck seven times before being taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said at the time that the incident had been captured on both officers’ bodycams. The department has not released the footage and has not named either officer, both assigned to the 22nd District.

Department policy says officers’ names should be released within 72 hours of a shooting, but officials can make exceptions if they believe doing so could put the officers in danger. A department spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request Tuesday to release the names of the officers who shot at Smith.

In the lawsuit, filed in Common Pleas Court in Philadelphia, Smith’s family says he “did not pose any threat at all to any police officers or the community at large” before he was shot and that the officers’ use of force was excessive and unreasonable.

The suit names the city as a defendant, as well as the officers involved, although Smith’s attorneys said they have not yet been able to learn those officers’ names.

The attorneys, Michael van der Veen and Jerry Lindheim, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon. Attempts to reach Smith’s relatives were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department declined to comment on the suit.