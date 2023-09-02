Murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison sighted in Pocopson Township, 1.5 miles from the jail

A convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison was sighted in Pocopson Township early Saturday morning, approximately 1.5 miles from the prison he broke out of, investigators said.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was seen on residential surveillance footage on the 1800 block of Lenape Road around 12:30 a.m., the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Local police also received a report of an attempted burglary about an hour earlier, at 11:30 p.m. Friday, on the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane, also in Pocopson Township.

U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies were scouring the surrounding area, searching for Cavalcante, whose appearance has remain unchanged. Authorities reported Cavalcante was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, white sneakers and pants and had long, black curly hair and was wearing a backpack.

Cavalcante broke out of the facility just before 9 a.m. Thursday, District Attorney Deborah Ryan said. He was spotted about a half-hour later, walking down the road the prison is located on in Pocopson.

Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to a state prison to begin serving a life sentence in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao. It took a jury just 15 minutes on Aug. 16 to convict Cavalcante of first-degree murder for stabbing Brandao in front of her children.

It was immediately unclear how Cavalcante escaped from the prison; the facility’s acting warden has declined to provide details, citing the active investigation.

Cavalcante is considered “extremely dangerous,” according to Ryan, who urged anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Late Thursday, Chester County Commissioners and U.S. Marshals announced a joint, $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his capture.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.