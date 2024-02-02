Danilo Cavalcante will face a county judge for stealing a gun, fruit and other supplies during his 14-day prison escape

For the first time since Danilo Cavalcante was taken into custody one rainy September morning in front of the eyes of the world, prosecutors on Friday provided more details about the crimes he allegedly committed while on his 14-day run from justice.

Cavalcante, 34, was charged in November with burglary, trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and for stealing clothing and camping supplies, a refrigerated van, and a Ruger .22-caliber rifle from homes along his escape route in Chester County.

They were added to the main charge the convicted murderer faces: Escape. Cavalcante, as depicted in a video that quickly went viral, scaled a narrow hallway in an exercise yard at the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 before running across the building’s roof, hopping a fence and darting into the nearby woods in Pocopson Township.

Magisterial District Judge Matthew Seavey held Cavalcante over for trial on all of those charges after a two-hour preliminary hearing Friday in Kennett Square. During the proceeding, Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Phillips provided evidence and elicited testimony that spanned nearly all of Cavalcante’s activity while on the run.

Cavalcante’s attorney, Susanna DeWese, entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of her client. His arraignment in county court in West Chester will be held in the coming weeks.

Cavalcante had strong motivation to flee the county prison in August: A week earlier, he had been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, to death in front of her children. And, investigators said, he was wanted in connection to a second murder in his native Brazil.

As The Inquirer first reported, the method Cavalcante used to escape was nearly identical to the way another inmate, Igor Bolte, escaped from the prison months earlier. Bolte and Cavalcante were incarcerated at the facility at the same time when Bolte escaped, but it remains unclear if the two had any contact with each other.

In the first few days after his escape, Cavalcante sustained himself on water from the Brandywine Creek and watermelons he stole from nearby gardens. As that supply grew low, he began breaking into homes, including Ryan Drummond’s.

Drummond testified Friday that he was woken up late Sept. 1 to “shuffling sounds” in his kitchen. He went to investigate, flicking a light switch to alert the intruder. That man, later identified as Cavalcante, flicked the switch back in response before slipping back out the broken side door he had used to gain entrance to the home.

At the time, Drummond thought Cavalcante had only been in his kitchen, from which he stole snap peas and other produce. But he later learned, after his arrest, that the fugitive had spent an extended period of time in his basement, grabbing a backpack, his daughter’s sleeping bag, and a razor left down there.

More grimly, Drummond was later told Cavalcante was caught with a steak knife missing from the set in his kitchen. Cavalcante used a similar knife to kill Brandao on the front of her Schuylkill Township homein 2021.

As Cavalcante continued to elude the hundreds of law enforcement officers pursuing him, he hid in the dense vegetation of Longwood Gardens. There, after spotting a hole in the perimeter set up to contain him, Cavalcante ran to nearby Baily’s Dairy, where he stole a refrigerated van that had been left unlocked with the keys inside, according to testimony Friday.

He used the vehicle to travel 40 minutes north, to East Nantmeal Township. Along the way, he unsuccessfully sought help from friends of his brother-in-law, including Robson Conegero.

Conegero said Friday that he was out to eat with his wife, parents and grandparents on Sept. 9, enjoying a “goodbye meal” before some of them returned to Brazil. As the dinner ended, he received an alert from his Ring doorbell camera: Someone was outside his front door.

He said he didn’t recognize the hooded figure. But his wife did, and immediately began to feel ill.

“I was still in doubt,” Conegero said through a translator. “But my wife was sure it was [Cavalcante.]”

Cavalcante fled by the time police arrived at Conegero’s home on Bonnie Brae Road. But the still image taken from his Ring camera was distributed to the media and increased the sense of urgency in finding him.

Two days later, in South Coventry Township, Horace Hammond was working late in his garage, cleaning up his welding supplies after finishing a job. He had taken to carrying a .25 caliber pistol with him, he said Friday, after hearing that Cavalcante had traveled to his corner of the county.

As he was on the phone, he saw a figure creep into the garage through an open door. The slender man crouched over to a workbench in the corner and started to grab a fully loaded .22 caliber Ruger “varmint rifle” that Hammond kept there.

“I told him ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it,’” Hammond said Friday. “And then I went after him.”

Hammond chased Cavalcante outside into an open-air foyer between his home and garage. The two tried communicating with each other, but it was no use. The fugitive, clutching the rifle, started to run away, and Hammond opened fire four times with his pistol, which he said was small and inaccurate.

“I thought I hit him,” Hammond said. “Obviously I didn’t.”

The sighting at Hammond’s house helped police adjust their search perimeter. It tightened even further late Sept. 13, when Cavalcante was spotted on a heat-detecting radar.

He was taken into custody behind a tractor dealership the next morning after trying to squirm away from pursuing officers through thick brush and a hollowed-out fallen tree, according to testimony Friday.

Cavalcante was still carrying Hammond’s rifle, as well as the backpack and other supplies he stole from Drummond, investigators said.