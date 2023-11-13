Danilo Cavalcante has been charged with burglary, trespassing, for crimes he committed in Chester County while on the run

Danilo Cavalcante, the convicted murder who led local, state and federal authorities on a two-week manhunt in September that garnered international attention now faces 20 criminal charges related to his actions while on the run.

Cavalcante, 34, was charged Monday with burglary, trespass, theft, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession of a firearm for stealing clothing and camping supplies, a refrigerated van and a Ruger .22 caliber rifle while eluding law enforcement in Chester County.

Cavalcante’s attorney, Maria Heller, did not return a request for comment.

He was previously charged with escape after he broke out of Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 by shimmying up a wall inside a narrow hallway in one of the facility’s exercise yards. He then fled into the woods nearby, hiding in Pocopson Township before migrating to Longwood Gardens.

Advertisement

Along the way, he later told police, he stole watermelons and drank creek water to sustain himself. Several residents reported seeing Cavalcante, including Ryan Drummond, who said the Brazilian national stole produce from his kitchen.

When Cavalcante was captured, police discovered he was carrying a backpack, sleeping bag, paring knife, razor, and shirt that all had been stolen from Drummond’s home, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed for his arrest.

Cavalcante also attempted to contact former co-workers of his, the affidavit said. A woman who lives at one house that Cavalcante visited didn’t answer his knocks because she was home alone. She walked to the second floor to monitor him, and noticed that he was driving a white work van, information she later relayed to the police, according to the affidavit.

License plate readers and surveillance footage later helped Cavalcante’s pursuers identify the van as belonging to Baily’s Dairy, a farm near Longwood Gardens.

An employee at Baily’s later told investigators that the van only had a quarter tank of gas left in it after she had made a delivery hours before parking it on the dairy’s property, the affidavit said.

Workers at the dairy always left keys inside the van, which allowed Cavalcante to easily steal it.

The van was discovered about 40 minutes north of Longwood Gardens, in East Nantmeal Township. Police believe Cavalcante ditched the vehicle as it was running low on gas.

In nearby South Coventry Township, police said, Cavalcante walked into a detached garage next to a home on Coventryville Road. The home’s owner told police he was sitting in the garage with its doors open when a “shirtless Hispanic male” ran inside and grabbed his Ruger .22 caliber rifle, which was leaning up against a wall in the garage.

The homeowner, who was on the phone at the time, got up to chase Cavalcante as he fled. The man fired a few shots at Cavalcante with his Taurus .25 caliber pistol, but missed, the affidavit said.

Days later, law enforcement closed in on Cavalcante in the woods behind Little’s, a tractor dealership in South Coventry Township, after a DEA airplane picked up his heat signature on thermal imaging.

Cavalcante later told investigators he had planned to use the stolen rifle to carjack someone later that day in an attempt to flee to Canada.

After his arrest, Cavalcante was taken to the state correctional institution at Phoenix, where he remains. About a week before his escape, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, to death in front of her two children in 2021.

Cavalcante was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on his initial escape charge on Friday, but that proceeding will likely be postponed in light of the slew of new offenses he now faces.