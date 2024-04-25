Death count in fiery Delco crash up to 4, including a pregnant teen, officials say

Four people, including a pregnant 17-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash Wednesday while fleeing Pennsylvania State Police troopers who were pursuing the vehicle after a reported theft at a Lululemon in Concord Township, Delaware County officials said Thursday.

County officials did not release the names of the passengers because their families had not all been notified.

The four were riding in a red Four Taurus when state police troopers attempted to pull the car over around 1:30 p.m. in Boothwyn, according to investigators. The vehicle matched the description of one associated with a reported shoplifting incident earlier that day, officials said.

When troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens and began pursuing the car, authorities said, the driver sped away, driving erratically on Route 322. During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a support column for the Chichester Avenue overpass, investigators said. Several passengers were ejected from the car, and a fire broke out inside its engine block.

Three of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center, and later pronounced dead there.

A spokesperson for Troop K, the local state police barracks, said more information about the incident would be made available Thursday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.