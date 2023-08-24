Friends and loved ones gather for the funeral of Eddie Irizarry, shot and killed by a Philadelphia Police officer

As rain clouds hovered in the Thursday morning sky, dozens of Eddie Irizarry’s family and friends gathered in North Philadelphia, just a few blocks from where a Philadelphia Police officer fatally shot and killed him last week.

They’d convened in the streets of this neighborhood many times since Irizarry,27, was fatally shot while sitting in his car on Aug. 14. They’d called for accountability from the city and Philadelphia Police Department and demanded that Officer Mark Dial to face criminal charges for killing him. They’d demanded answers about why police initially misrepresented the circumstances of the shooting that claimed his life, saying he had been the aggressor and wielded a knife.

But this day was about remembering and honoring Irizarry’s life. On this day, the man they affectionately called “Junito” would be laid to rest.

Inside Christ and St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, they remembered the best of him: the way he protected his family; the care he brought to each car he worked on as a mechanic; his love for reggaetón and riding dirt bikes.

Many of those who gathered wore shirts saying “Justice for Junito” and bearing his photo as they came together to say their goodbyes.

The funeral was a first step toward closure for the family, whose days have been filled with grief, anger, and confusion since his death amid the rapid fire of police bullets earlier this month.

The police account of how he was killed changed drastically the day after the shooting, prompting a wave of questions and concerns about his death, and anger and frustration from Irizarry’s family, who’ve maintained since day one that he was never a threat to police.

And surveillance footage released this week by an attorney for the Irizarry family shows Dial shot him within seconds of their encounter.

The incident began about 12:30 p.m. August 14, when police initially said two uniformed officers with the 24th Police District saw Irizarry “driving erratically” near B Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Police first said that when the officers attempted to pull him over, Irizarry fled in his gold Toyota Corolla. They said they followed him south until he stopped on East Willard Street. As officers approached the stopped car, Irizarry stepped out with a knife, police said. Officials said the officers gave “multiple commands” for him to drop the weapon, but he “lunged” at them, and one officer then shot him multiple times.

About 30 hours later, after officials reviewed the body camera footage amid questions from Irizarry’s family and reporters, police retracted that narrative. In a new version, they said Irizarry never lunged at police with a knife, and it was unclear if he was even holding one. In fact, they now say, Irizarry was shot while seated in the driver’s seat of his car.

Irizarry’s funeral comes the day after a news conference in which Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced that Dial would be fired for insubordination, after refusing to cooperate with the department’s internal investigation into the shooting.

Outlaw declined to say if she thought the shooting of Irizarry was a crime, saying the investigation remained ongoing. And she did not answer questions about the origins of the initial erroneous narrative, saying only that it came from an “internal source.”

Irizarry’s family has said Outlaw’s decision to fire Dial was not enough. His aunt, Zoraida Garcia, said the officer murdered Irizarry and should go to prison. The family has hired a lawyer and plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and Dial.

This is a developing story and will be updated.