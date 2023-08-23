Police will move to fire Officer Mark Dial, who shot Eddie Irizarry, sources say

Philadelphia Police officials will move to fire Officer Mark Dial, who shot and killed 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry in Kensington last week, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is expected to announce Wednesday that the department will suspend Dial for 30 days with intent to dismiss, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Dial, a five-year veteran of the force, has refused to speak with internal affairs investigators about the Aug. 14 shooting, according to the sources.

Outlaw has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference at police headquarters alongside Mayor Jim Kenney to discuss the case.

Dial shot Irizarry multiple times through his car window at near point-blank range, according to video released Tuesday by a lawyer for Irizarry’s family. The video showed Dial fired his weapon just five seconds after getting out of his patrol car, and after his partner said he saw Irizarry had a knife in the car.

“I will f— shoot you,” Dial yelled at Irizarry before opening fire, according to the video.

Fortunato Perri, a lawyer who represents the Fraternal Order of Police, said in an emailed statement that Dial “has the full support of the Fraternal Order of Police as we continue to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”

Philadelphia’s Citizen’s Police Oversight Commission, the city’s police watchdog agency, had recommended that the department fire Dial.

The commission said in a statement that after reviewing the details of the case, “we have recommended that PPD terminate Officer Dial.”

Interim Executive Director Anthony Erace said the commission has been “involved from the start,” though he declined to say whether commissioners have viewed body-worn camera footage.

”This case is a tragedy from literally all directions. The trauma that the family is experiencing is something that is unimaginable,” Erace said.

CPOC was proposed in 2020 following the police murder of George Floyd to replace the relatively powerless Police Advisory Commission. It officially launched last year, and it’s responsible for investigating officer misconduct, conducting audits and policy recommendations, and reviewing citizen complaints against police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writers Chris Palmer and Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.