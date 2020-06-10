People knelt along Girard Avenue with paint brushes, writing “End Racism Now” in bold yellow letters on the Fishtown street. The scene played out Tuesday night just outside the 26th District Police Headquarters, near the same spot where protesters and neighborhood men armed with bats faced off last week.
Like antiracism street paintings in other cities, the images from Philadelphia quickly spread on social media.
Organizer John T. Brice, pastor of Olney’s St. James United Methodist Church, called the event a “phenomenal" step toward community healing. But some residents had a different take, saying on social media that the demonstration amplified “empty platitudes" and served as a “photo op” for a police force that had yet to atone for its actions last week.
Hours later, Philadelphia firefighters unsuccessfully tried to clean off the paint, at the request of organizers who didn’t have a permit for a permanent display. It was a scene critics interpreted as another example of the event’s superficiality.
But residents awoke Wednesday morning to the words still on the street. A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney said the city “has no intentions of removing it as this time." The Streets Department told Brice they will be issued a permit for it to remain there until it dissolves naturally.
When Troy Musto heard rumors that the message may have been washed away, he had to see for himself. Musto and his daughter, Stella, had helped to paint Tuesday night
“I’m glad to see it’s still here,” he said, standing with Stella near the letters. “But if it was just a PR stunt, if it was just condescension that can be washed away, I want to make it not a joke, I want to make it permanent and not a stunt.”
“We didn’t come out here to paint last night for any PR stunt, we came to support Black Lives Matter,” Musto said, adding that after a tumultuous week in the neighborhood, the Tuesday scene was “beautiful.”
When David Formaya heard the mural was still in the street, he biked from his home in Center City to Fishtown to take photos. “Hopefully it stays around for a while," he said.
Brice said he was hurt to hear some people call him a “pawn” for organizing the event and inviting law enforcement to participate. As a minister, he said he believes engaging with police officers does more to facilitate healing than ostracizing them.
The street painting was a grassroots effort, Brice said, that he and several other community members began planning Monday.
“This is nothing that the local 26th precinct wanted to do,” Brice said. “Capt. [William] Fisher had an option to even cancel.”
While Brice would’ve loved for the words to be permanently etched in Fishtown, he said it would have taken more time for the city to approve such a permit. He and fellow organizers didn’t want to wait and lose the momentum of last week’s peaceful antiracism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Without the OK to make the message permanent, Brice said he reached out to Fishtown police around 5 p.m. Tuesday, shortly before the event was to begin. He told them the community was hurting, he said, and he wanted to push for change. Capt. Fisher could have called off the painting, Brice said, but gave organizers the OK.
As a few hundred people painted the message — as well as the names Donta Dawson and David Jones, two local victims of police brutality — police stood nearby, Brice said.
At one point, Brice said he approached Capt. Fisher and asked him “to be a part of the healing.” Fisher then helped paint George Floyd’s name.
“Matthew 5:9 calls me to be a peacemaker, not a peacekeeper,” the pastor said. “I have to be intentional."
Brice said he understands residents’ anger and hurt, but he doesn’t think pushing out the captain or other officers is the solution. He pointed to the Florida police organization that recently said it would rehire officers who are fired or resign due to misconduct.
Firing people "would shift the racism but that does not solve the racism,” Brice said. “Allowing Capt. Fisher to learn, to apologize, to take intentional steps … is what changes the heart of the community.”